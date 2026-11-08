ZineWriMo 2026 Day 8: Zines on YouTube

Hello and happy Sunday, zine friends. I am absolutely not ready to let the weekend go, but I am very happy for today’s prompt.

There are many types of ”Tubers’ out there, including ZineTubers like yours truly. Today is about checking out the wonderful people out there showing off zines, zine making, and having zine-related discussions on YouTube. Here is the list from my resources page:

ZINE YOUTUBERS

BrattyXBre

Catmothcrow

Craig Atkinson

FANzine Live

Feral Publication

I Love Zines

Niji TV

Ryan Pocket Thoughts

SaraMarie Creates

Sea Green Zines

Sea Green Zines: Zine Goodness Playlist

Twenty Two Zines

Warglitter Zines

Is there someone I’ve missed? Please let me know!

Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list