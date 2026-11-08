ZineWriMo 2026 Day 8: Zines on YouTube

Hello and happy Sunday, zine friends. I am absolutely not ready to let the weekend go, but I am very happy for today’s prompt.
There are many types of ”Tubers’ out there, including ZineTubers like yours truly. Today is about checking out the wonderful people out there showing off zines, zine making, and having zine-related discussions on YouTube. Here is the list from my resources page:
ZINE YOUTUBERS
BrattyXBre
Catmothcrow
Craig Atkinson
FANzine Live
Feral Publication
I Love Zines
Niji TV
Ryan Pocket Thoughts
SaraMarie Creates
Sea Green Zines
Sea Green Zines: Zine Goodness Playlist
Twenty Two Zines
Warglitter Zines
Is there someone I’ve missed? Please let me know!
Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines
Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!
Participants:
*https://hadass420.wordpress.com
*https://eclectoid.neocities.org
Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list