“1. What is a zine distro?

As a refresher in case you need it, a zine is a handmade booklet, like a magazine but usually smaller and more DIY, more accessible to make, usually without the advertisements and overall culture of magazines. The word “distro” stands for distribution. The Boatwright Memorial Library of Richmond University defines zine distros as “small distribution organizations, often run by an individual out of their home” on their website.”

https://thesourcollective.square.site/zine-distro-faq

Hello and happy Friday! We have arrived at day 20 of ZineWriMo, and my goodness. I do love Distro Day. I closed my distro (not forever, just for now) after the whole tariff situation, and I know even from my little tiny distro that it’s not an easy business to manage. So many decisions to make. But I do love zines, and distros are such a great way to find new-to-you zines you might not otherwise find.

Here is my list from my Resources Page:

Antiquated Future (USA)

Behind the Zines (USA)

Black Mosquito (Germany)

Brown Recluse Zine Distro (USA)

Coin Operated Press (UK)

Common Meter (USA)

Doris Press & Distro (USA)

Food + Paper (USA)

I Love Zines (USA)

Label Obscura (Canada)

Mend My Dress Press (USA)

Pen Fight Distro (UK)

Pioneers Press (USA)

Portland Button Works (USA)

Small Zine Volcano (Australia)

Sticky Institute (Australia)

Stranger Danger (USA)

Sweet Candy Distro & Press (USA)

Take Care Zine Distro (Australia)

The Sour Collective

Tiny Splendor (USA)

Total Liberation Zines (USA)

Vampire Sushi (UK)

Wasted Ink Zine Distro (USA)

Xerox Days (Australia)

Zine Gang Distro (Australia)

Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines Especially if you have a distro you would like added to the list.

Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list