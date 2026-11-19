Hello zine friends! We are already to day 19 of ZineWriMo! My goodness.

So we’ve had the prompt of ‘zines from far away’. Today is about reading zines that are from close to home. Whether that is your home country or home city, read those zines!

What are you reading today?

Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list