Hello and a happy Saturday to everyone. I hope you are all doing well. As I have mentioned, ZineWriMo is meant to be inspiration rather than stress. So I absolutely included a rest day. We all need them from time to time! I know it’s not going to be possible to have a rest and relax *today*, but I hope you can take at least one day this month to read zines and give yourself some you time. ^_^

Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines Especially if you have a distro you would like added to the list.

Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list