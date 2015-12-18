Zine Review: Shakespeare’s Lovers: Macbeth

Shakespeare’s Lovers: Macbeth

Oh, dear zine. The very instant that I saw you, did my heart fly to your service. Hehehe.

Okay, so I’m apparently part moth because I like shiny things. When you’re facing a wall of zines at Sticky Institute, you’re probably going to be attracted to the shiny orange zine you see. At least, that’s how it went for me. The colour, the shine, and the texture that comes from a handwritten title (lurve) equals a sale from me.

Shakespeare’s Lovers: Macbeth is about exactly what the title says. A cliff notes type synopsis of the play follows a brief introduction. It goes further to talk about Macbeth and Lady Macbeth in their individual roles as well as how they fumctioned as a couple.

The zine maker’s writing voice in this is absolutely perfect. I dove right in and read it all the way through in one go. It’s one of those zines that made me feel like I needed to have the whole set in my hot little hands even though I’m not sure if there is a ‘set’ in existence yet.

Read it. Love it.

