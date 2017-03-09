Zine Review: Bio-graphy/logy

Bio-graphy/logy

tl2gzine@gmail.com

Today we have a very short and small accordion fold mini-zine that fits right into the palm of my hand.

Bio-graphy/logy is a short story about you, taking on the rarely use ‘second person’ writing style. You are Michelle, and you love the ocean. Your story is a very sweet one with pencilled illustrations to go along with it. (I must say the I’m very impressed with the printing because it looks drawn by pencil rather than printed.)

Your story is a simple and sweet one on the surface but has hidden depths if you care to think about them.

All up, this is quite a lovely little zine.

