Prep for the Melbourne Art Book Fair Zine Fest

Sticky Institute (ardent defenders of zine culture since 2001) has been invited by the National Gallery of Victoria to run a zine fair in conjunction with their Melbourne Art Book Fair, taking place between Friday 17 – Sunday 19 March 2017.

Sea Green Zines will be participating(!) as part of one hundred zine makers Sticky has invited to display and sell their work at the 2017 Melbourne Art Book Fair. This showcase will present Melbourne’s vibrant DIY publishing community alongside zines from around Australia.

The zine fair will be happening in the ‘kitchen space’ between the gift shop and the Great Hall.

Things have been in an absolute flurry around SGZ headquarters as I print copies, covers, and labels as well as do soooooo much sewing and folding.

So much of all the things. When you have seven of one zine series, six of another, and a few one-off zines, even doing a few copies of each one quite quickly turns into a huge stack of work.

Wanderer is so awesome, though, and knows that I will work and work while forgetting everything else, so he kept the coffee flowing. Later in the day…

…he set up a little ‘relax retreat’ in the back yard. ❤ That guy.

This is the stack of sewing that I finished at twenty minutes past midnight last night. Ooof!

There’s still a stack of things to do, which is why I might not be the best at keeping up with pretty much every other facet of my life. Reviews will still be going up this week, but there will be delays in email or other message responses.

Aaaaand, just as a little sneaky…

You all know how much I absolutely adore zines, and I am absolutely tickled that Sticky invited me to table at this event. I will have all my zines there for your purchasing pleasure.

However, given it’s the art book fair… I will also have a few copies of my novel, Dark Echoes, there, too. You can get a signed copy for your awesome self. I’ll pop the synopsis at the end of this post. (Yes, it’s the third in a series, but it can be read as a standalone.)

Well, that’s me for now.

Dark Echoes

LONE WOLF

Lily Peterson is a wolf who hunts alone. Haunted by the attack that left her best friend permanently human, she will do whatever it takes to catch her prey.

FATE

Jason North is one of the Neuri, a pack of werewolves with special abilities. He knows he’s never met Lily before, but his instincts tell him he has. He’ll keep her close until he figures out why.

EVERYBODY LIES

A war that has played out across lifetimes threatens to consume Echo Falls. Friends become enemies, and old enemies become allies. Lily fights against memories that aren’t hers, forced toward a fate she doesn’t believe in.

Fate is about to learn that Lily doesn’t like being told what to do.

