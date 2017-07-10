International Zine Month 2017 Day 10: Care Packages!

Send a care package to a zine friend

Oh, my gosh. Who doesn’t love a care package? Little bits and bobs someone puts together just for you to surprise you and make you feel good. Lovely.

Funnily enough, I’m putting together a little somethin’ somethin’ for a zine friend, but I can’t really give the details because he reads the blog! Hehe. So what I thought I would do is put together a little list of fun option if you want to make a ziney care package for a ziney friend.

*Zines (of course)

*Blank one-page zines (an invitation to create, yes?)

*Pens, pencils, and other fun things to write with

*Sharpies (because they warrant they’re own line in this list)

*Washi/paper/patterned tapes

*Glue sticks/double-sided tape (I have a sweet love for the double-sided tape, but I know some love glue sticks)

*Stickers

*Clippings of words/images from magazines/newspapers

*Treats/snacks (this can be tricky, so you may only want to do it if you’re familiar enough to know about any allergies or preferences) Snacks are good for a big zine session

If you have any more ideas for what you like to send or what you’d like to receive in your ideal zine care package, let me know!

