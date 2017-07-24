International Zine Month 2017 Day 24: I Have Many Skills…

Teach yourself a new zine skill

Hello, zine friends! Today for our zine activity, we get to learn something new.

…and I’m stumped.

I feel a bit weird saying this, but I really don’t know what to teach myself. I’ve learned a few things over the years and am pretty satisfied with the way I do things. I don’t mean to imply that I have nothing to learn – not at all. But I’m really not sure where to take this one.

Do you have any suggestions, friends? Help your brain foggy friend Nyx with some ideas. ^_^

What are you learning today?

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

