International Zine Month 2017 Day 24: I Have Many Skills…

Nyx1 Comment

Teach yourself a new zine skill

Hello, zine friends! Today for our zine activity, we get to learn something new.

…and I’m stumped.

I feel a bit weird saying this, but I really don’t know what to teach myself. I’ve learned a few things over the years and am pretty satisfied with the way I do things. I don’t mean to imply that I have nothing to learn – not at all. But I’m really not sure where to take this one.

Do you have any suggestions, friends? Help your brain foggy friend Nyx with some ideas. ^_^

What are you learning today?

One thought on “International Zine Month 2017 Day 24: I Have Many Skills…

  1. this gal gave me a fishspit stamp . . . it’s a picture of a fish spitting carved in rubber. so i typed in rubber carving on the devil’s information highway and it’s called stamp carving. you don’t gotta be an adept . . . you just get this carving tool and cut out a stamp. you could carve out a little cupcake!
    up early for the states! goin’ in to get my shock treatment!
    fishspit out.

