Teach yourself a new zine skill
Hello, zine friends! Today for our zine activity, we get to learn something new.
…and I’m stumped.
I feel a bit weird saying this, but I really don’t know what to teach myself. I’ve learned a few things over the years and am pretty satisfied with the way I do things. I don’t mean to imply that I have nothing to learn – not at all. But I’m really not sure where to take this one.
Do you have any suggestions, friends? Help your brain foggy friend Nyx with some ideas. ^_^
What are you learning today?
Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):
*@eintervital
*@dre
*@queerarcana
Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!
One thought on “International Zine Month 2017 Day 24: I Have Many Skills…”
this gal gave me a fishspit stamp . . . it’s a picture of a fish spitting carved in rubber. so i typed in rubber carving on the devil’s information highway and it’s called stamp carving. you don’t gotta be an adept . . . you just get this carving tool and cut out a stamp. you could carve out a little cupcake!
up early for the states! goin’ in to get my shock treatment!
fishspit out.
