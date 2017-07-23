International Zine Month Day 23: One-Page Mini-Zine!

Make a one-page mini-zine

Hello, zine friends! We’ve done plenty this month, but today we get back to the core of the thing we love: making zines! I joined in today from my friend Wing Nut’s place. An afternoon of cut and paste? Yes, please!

I had no idea what I was going to do when I started out, so I just started cutting up bits and pieces.

There’s nothing like taking inspiration from the actual materials.

I ended up with a little zine about moving to South Australia that will also serve as a ‘new address’ announcement (just as soon as I get my new post box). I had even more fun than I thought I would just going full on with adding bits and bobs onto the pages. My handwriting leaves something to be desired, but I think we can ignore that for now.

If you made (or are making) a mini-zine today, link to the pictures in the comments!

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

