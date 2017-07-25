International Zine Month 2017 Day 25: Zine Events

Organise a zine event! Any size big or small!

Hello, zine friends!

We’ve done a great many zine activities this month, and that’s certainly not stopping today. It’s time to get our zine on with zine fests, workshops, 24 hour zine things, and everything else you can think of.

I’m in the midst of organising an interstate house move, birthday drinks, and quite a few other things, so I’m afraid anything I tried to organise at this point would be… less than organised. Haha. However, I am more than happy to shout out about your zine events!

If you are hosting, participating in, or know of any zine events, please let me know!

That’s me for the day! Until tomorrow…

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

