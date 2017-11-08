ZineWriMo Day 8: Work on a WIP Wednesday

Hello, zine friends! Today is Wednesday, which means it’s the first work on your WIP (work in progress) day for ZineWriMo 2017.

Today I took a little time to organise a bit of outgoing mail (that should have been organised a few weeks ago *cough*), but I spent most of my time working on the mini-zines I mentioned in my goals post. (Near pun not intentional. Hehe)

With the mini-zines Little Reminders 2 and Little Reminders 3, I do all the writing and drawing in pencil first. My writing tends to be a bit angled, so it’s good to make most of the mistakes in pencil before putting ink to it.

The pencil erases without harming the ink, so it’s winning all around.

These are so close to being done! Just a bit of clean up and colour, and they’ll be ready to join Little Reminders 1. I’m thinking of making all three into a pack on Etsy.

So what have you been up to today? Check any goals off the list? Did you get the chance to work on a zine? Let me know in the comments.

