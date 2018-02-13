Announcements

Quick Note

NyxLeave a comment

Hello!

This post is just a quick note to let you know that I’m still having a smidge of trouble with my emails going into people’s spam folders. The thing I don’t know if is my email is blocking anyone. I do check my spam folder, but I’m not trusting the system right now.

Anyway, the note is that if you have any trouble reaching me or are waiting on a reply for more than 72 hours:

1. Check your spam folder.
2. You can now email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you want to check in about anything.

theauthor@inkyblots.com is definitely my preferred email, but if there’s anything super urgent or anything along those lines, the gmail address could be the go.

That’s all for today. I’ll be back with a post tomorrow.

