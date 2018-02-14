Upcoming Zine Projects

Hello, zine friends!

I really love this picture. I could have taken it at a better angle or done something ‘better’ photographically, but it still inspires me when I’m ready to start taking on the world. I’d like to put it into a photo zine one day, but I’m terribly nervous that my photos aren’t ‘good enough’.

Ah, the common doubts in all of us.

As much as I find it useful to keep my mouth shut on projects and just get them done – too many projects lost to talk in my past – but it can be good to write or talk things out to get your thoughts in order. Writing a task down can be a step toward making it a reality.

With that in mind, here’s what I’m working on now:

Dream Zine

A zine idea borne of an excited conversation on the Zines & Zinesters Discord channel. We were chatting about zines, and I mentioned how I’ve wanted to make a dream zine but thought people weren’t interested in them.

Well, I was wrong. Haha.

I haven’t picked out a title just yet, but I’m excited to be working on a zine about my somewhat strange dreams and some dream journeys I’ve taken.

Paper Currency 2

I’ve been wanting to work on this since the first one came out, as I am eager to get this series really rolling. A few people have been sending in fliers, and I’m so excited about what’s to come in the future of this zine.

In the first one, zinemakers wrote about their first zines (whether the ones they made or the first they discovered). In this one, I’m thinking more along the lines of pieces about how zinemaking has changed you as a person or helped you.

If you think you have around 500 words (very flexible on this, though) to say on the subject, let me know!

I should note that I don’t know if I can send out contributor copies because they cost me $9 a pop to send. It hurts to say that, but I’m going to have to accept certain things about my life currently and act accordingly. So if you don’t mind the possibility of not getting a contributor copy but still want to write, please let me know.

I’m honestly not sure if I’m ready to go back to my perzine series Don’t Call Me Cupcake. The last issue and mini-issue I wrote were so good for me therapeutically but also took a lot out of me. I’m not sure if I’m ready to write about my life again in that way just yet. But it has been playing on my mind.

What else has been playing on my mind is my next novel. I’m still at a loss of how to balance all my time, but technically it’s a current project…

That’s it for today, zine friends. Are you working on something? Care to share? Let me know about it in the comments (even if it’s not a zine!).

Advertisements