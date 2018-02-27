51 (More) Ideas for Your Next Zine

Inspiration is a fickle thing. You never know where it’ll strike, but you also can’t wait around for it to do so if you want to get anything done. 51 Ideas for Your Next Zine was helpful to people, so I figured I’d help out with another list. Here are…

51 (More) Ideas for Your First/Next Zine

In no particular order…

Say it without words (make a wordless zine) Your favourite recipe & the story behind it Take a day/week/etc off the internet & document your thoughts Your favourite conspiracy theory Your favourite mystery Three people (living or dead) come to dinner… Who are you in an alternate timeline? What if you’d made different choices? Dreams/nightmares Goals/aspirations What comes after capitalism/consumerism? Something you’ve always wanted to learn Books you want to write/comics you want to make/stories you want to tell Dream job that doesn’t exist Your very mild superpower Play tourist in your town Character profile (real or fictional) Guilty pleasures Bucket list (things to do before ___) What you’d do with $1 million (silly or serious) Write by hand (it activates different parts of the brain than typing does) Brainstorm your next project Create a survey and share the results Go through any childhood papers/art you have Do a life audit One thing you’ve learned for each year of life you’ve lived What inspires you Who inspires you Your own life hacks Make something with a friend Try blackout poetry The Tourist’s Guide to Your Life The Beginner’s Guide to ___ Things you wish for (big and small) Things you wish people knew about you the moment they met you Your dream workspace/studio (bonus points for drawing it!) Write a manifesto How I Got Started ___ People you would like to meet Try something “for kids” (they’re still fun activities) Something you couldn’t finish for whatever reason Create a puzzle (crossword, sudoku, etc) to include in your zine What makes you happy? Who/What has positively influenced you? Turn it into art (take that as you will) Explore ‘generators’ online – vampire name generator, Shakespeare insult generator, etc Your ideal phone app Go ‘random article surfing‘ on Wikipedia Imagine a life story for a stranger Your muse What your pets get up to after you go to sleep… Check out my first 51 Ideas for Your Next Zine

