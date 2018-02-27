General

51 (More) Ideas for Your Next Zine

So Many Zines

Inspiration is a fickle thing. You never know where it’ll strike, but you also can’t wait around for it to do so if you want to get anything done. 51 Ideas for Your Next Zine was helpful to people, so I figured I’d help out with another list. Here are…

51 (More) Ideas for Your First/Next Zine

In no particular order…

  1. Say it without words (make a wordless zine)
  2. Your favourite recipe & the story behind it
  3. Take a day/week/etc off the internet & document your thoughts
  4. Your favourite conspiracy theory
  5. Your favourite mystery
  6. Three people (living or dead) come to dinner…
  7. Who are you in an alternate timeline? What if you’d made different choices?
  8. Dreams/nightmares
  9. Goals/aspirations
  10. What comes after capitalism/consumerism?
  11. Something you’ve always wanted to learn
  12. Books you want to write/comics you want to make/stories you want to tell
  13. Dream job that doesn’t exist
  14. Your very mild superpower
  15. Play tourist in your town
  16. Character profile (real or fictional)
  17. Guilty pleasures
  18. Bucket list (things to do before ___)
  19. What you’d do with $1 million (silly or serious)
  20. Write by hand (it activates different parts of the brain than typing does)
  21. Brainstorm your next project
  22. Create a survey and share the results
  23. Go through any childhood papers/art you have
  24. Do a life audit
  25. One thing you’ve learned for each year of life you’ve lived
  26. What inspires you
  27. Who inspires you
  28. Your own life hacks
  29. Make something with a friend
  30. Try blackout poetry
  31. The Tourist’s Guide to Your Life
  32. The Beginner’s Guide to ___
  33. Things you wish for (big and small)
  34. Things you wish people knew about you the moment they met you
  35. Your dream workspace/studio (bonus points for drawing it!)
  36. Write a manifesto
  37. How I Got Started ___
  38. People you would like to meet
  39. Try something “for kids” (they’re still fun activities)
  40. Something you couldn’t finish for whatever reason
  41. Create a puzzle (crossword, sudoku, etc) to include in your zine
  42. What makes you happy?
  43. Who/What has positively influenced you?
  44. Turn it into art (take that as you will)
  45. Explore ‘generators’ online – vampire name generatorShakespeare insult generator, etc
  46. Your ideal phone app
  47. Go ‘random article surfing‘ on Wikipedia
  48. Imagine a life story for a stranger
  49. Your muse
  50. What your pets get up to after you go to sleep…
  51. Check out my first 51 Ideas for Your Next Zine
