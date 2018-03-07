The Zine Collector Video/Podcast Episode 005: Zine Pricing, Risographs, & Zine Culture: An Interview with Sober Bob Monthly

Hello, dear and wonderful zine friends. I hope the mid of the week is treating you well, and that good things have been coming your way.
Today, I am very happy to share the next episode of The Zine Collector: an interview with Sober Bob Monthly!
This is definitely going to be a rare occurrence for a number of different reasons, but I am so happy Sober Bob and I were able to work together to create this chat about so many zine things.
Enjoy!
**This episode contains some adult language.**
In this episode of The Zine Collector, I chat with Sober Bob Monthly about zine pricing, risographing, zine culture, zine fairs, and so much more.
Please forgive some of the hiccups and technical difficulties.
**
Links Mentioned This Episode:
*Sober Bob Monthly: https://www.instagram.com/soberbobmonthly/
Etsy shop coming soon!
Other Links:
*Visible Ink/Copy & Destroy Zine Library: http://visibleink.org
*Woolf Pack: https://www.facebook.com/woolfpackbrisbane/
*Concrete Queers: https://concretequeers.com
*Bodie/SlowQuest: http://www.slowquest.com
*(Queer/Non-binary experiences and games zine) Times and Troubles by Sav Ferguson: https://twitter.com/timesntroubles
*Obscene – Horror Zines
*Philip Dearest: https://www.instagram.com/philipdearest
*Don Burke is a C*nt Zine
*Sticky Institute/Festival of the Photocopier: https://www.facebook.com/stickytheinstitute/
*Elevator Teeth: http://elevatorteeth.com
*Glom Press: http://glompress.storenvy.com
*Ashley Ronning/Hello Press: https://ashleyronning.com
*Animal Bro/Your Mum’s Realm of the Senses: https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/AnimalBro
*Francis Cannon: https://www.instagram.com/frances_cannon
*Natalie Michelle Watson: https://www.instagram.com/nataliemichellewatson/
*Former ZICS Coordinator Jeremy: https://www.instagram.com/the_staples/
