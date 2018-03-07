The Zine Collector Video/Podcast Episode 005: Zine Pricing, Risographs, & Zine Culture: An Interview with Sober Bob Monthly

Hello, dear and wonderful zine friends. I hope the mid of the week is treating you well, and that good things have been coming your way.

Today, I am very happy to share the next episode of The Zine Collector: an interview with Sober Bob Monthly!

This is definitely going to be a rare occurrence for a number of different reasons, but I am so happy Sober Bob and I were able to work together to create this chat about so many zine things.

Enjoy!

**This episode contains some adult language.**

In this episode of The Zine Collector, I chat with Sober Bob Monthly about zine pricing, risographing, zine culture, zine fairs, and so much more.

Please forgive some of the hiccups and technical difficulties.

**

Links Mentioned This Episode:

*Sober Bob Monthly: https://www.instagram.com/soberbobmonthly/

Etsy shop coming soon!

Other Links:

*Visible Ink/Copy & Destroy Zine Library: http://visibleink.org

*Woolf Pack: https://www.facebook.com/woolfpackbrisbane/

*Concrete Queers: https://concretequeers.com

*Bodie/SlowQuest: http://www.slowquest.com

*(Queer/Non-binary experiences and games zine) Times and Troubles by Sav Ferguson: https://twitter.com/timesntroubles

*Obscene – Horror Zines

*Philip Dearest: https://www.instagram.com/philipdearest

*Don Burke is a C*nt Zine

*Sticky Institute/Festival of the Photocopier: https://www.facebook.com/stickytheinstitute/

*Elevator Teeth: http://elevatorteeth.com

*Glom Press: http://glompress.storenvy.com

*Ashley Ronning/Hello Press: https://ashleyronning.com

*Animal Bro/Your Mum’s Realm of the Senses: https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/AnimalBro

*Francis Cannon: https://www.instagram.com/frances_cannon

*Natalie Michelle Watson: https://www.instagram.com/nataliemichellewatson/

*Former ZICS Coordinator Jeremy: https://www.instagram.com/the_staples/

