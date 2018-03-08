Mini Zine Review: Pineapples

Pineapples

Zoe

https://www.instagram.com/estherandhowl/

Pineapples is actually an untitled zine that I’m giving a title for the sake of making it easier to talk about. It’s an A7 black and white mini-zine on yellow paper about pineapples.

I think this is the first time I’ve ever felt grumpy about a zine. Haha. Only because I really don’t like pineapples.

All that aside, it does have some interesting pineapple facts. Nothing that makes me like them in any sort of way, but still interesting.

What makes this zine for me is the last page with what I think is a laugh out loud revelation about Zoe. I don’t want to spoil it though.

Interested in pineapples? Check out this zine.

