Mini Zine Review: Some Wizards Volume I

Some Wizards Volume I

Bodie

http://www.slowquest.com

https://www.instagram.com/bodieh/

Some Wizards is a mini-zine slightly smaller than A7 zine about, well, some wizards. Haha.

I’m always happy to check out Bodie’s work. Some Wizards is yet another great addition to a collection of fantasy comic zines that I absolutely adore looking through again and again.

Some wizards takes you through an assortment of fun wizard characters – each one complete with name, sketch, description, and even a single question and answer at the end. (Most if not all of which are very funny. Bodie has a subtle but great sense of humour.)

I also want to point out that Bodie has male and female (and non-gendered) wizard, so kudos to enjoying but not being limited to old men with long beards.

From the bubbles in the jars of potions to the curled toes of Wizard Onionbeard’s boots, Bodie’s detailed artwork shines again. No one should be surprised to find me with this zine as well as others held close to my face as I take in the little touches.

I feel like Bodie is constructing his own fantasy universe with every zine he makes, and I don’t want to miss out on any of them.

Definitely check it out. In fact, check out everything Bodie makes.

