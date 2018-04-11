7 Tips for Finding Zine (And Other) Inspiration – The Zine Collector Episode 007

Oh, gosh. What a day, what a day.

This podcast is a little late, zine friends, but it is here. I’m not sure what happened or why it happened, but I have had a time wrangling with the audio syncing with the video properly. Oooph.

But I made it! Well, as much as I was going to be able to and still post it today. Haha. I think I smoothed out most of the ruffles, though.

Enjoy!

Hello and welcome to The Zine Collector Podcast! In this episode, I chat about my seven tips for finding inspiration, answer the question ‘are you up for trades’, and talk a bit about one of my favourite podcasts.

I had a heap of trouble with audio syncing, so if anything is off, I apologise.

**

Links Mentioned This Episode:

* @Latible: https://www.instagram.com/latibule_art/

*The Artist’s Way: http://juliacameronlive.com

*SeaLemon: https://www.youtube.com/user/SeaLemonDIY

*Zines Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6cUie23VII&list=PLORbjJcRAiTmNmsqV4pNAg_gdhFXYZskI

*TED Talks: https://www.ted.com/talks

*It’s Pronounced Zine: http://www.meltcomics.com/blog/category/its-pronounced-zine/

*Meltdown Comics: http://www.meltcomics.com

*Dave Baker: https://www.instagram.com/xdavebakerx/

*@Fanzines: https://twitter.com/fanzines

*Zine World Calendar: http://bit.ly/2lAVSYK

Handwriting is Good for Your Brain:

*Three Ways That Handwriting With A Pen Positively Affects Your Brain: https://www.forbes.com/sites/nancyolson/2016/05/15/three-ways-that-writing-with-a-pen-positively-affects-your-brain/#37284d085705

*Why Writing by Hand Could Make You Smarter: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/memory-medic/201303/why-writing-hand-could-make-you-smarter

*Handwriting vs typing: is the pen still mightier than the keyboard?: https://www.theguardian.com/science/2014/dec/16/cognitive-benefits-handwriting-decline-typing

Other Inspiration:

*51 Ideas for Your Next Zine: https://seagreenzines.com/2016/11/22/51-ideas-for-your-next-zine/

*51 (More) Ideas for Your Next Zine: https://seagreenzines.com/2018/02/27/51-more-ideas-for-your-next-zine/

You Can Find Me At:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja

Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGzyDIb85hSvcwPsDQIP4Qg

Want to listen to the podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on:

Spotify: https://www.spotify.com/

Pocket Casts https://play.pocketcasts.com

Cast Box https://castbox.fm

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

Spanish Summer by Audionautix is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Artist: http://audionautix.com/

Advertisements