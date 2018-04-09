Hello, hello! Wow does it feel a little strange to be back into things, even though I was keeping an eye on everything and posting a little while I was away. It felt very strange to be back on camera, that’s for sure.
Ah, but happy mail does make it better, even when the mail may be more strange than happy. Haha. Here is this week’s happy mail video where I catch up on the goodies that have come in over the past two weeks.
Welcome to this week’s Happy Mail Monday full of laughter, sound effects by yours truly, and some sneaky tea thrown in the mix.
Thanks to the wonderful zine friends who sent me mail!
One thought on “Happy Mail Monday – Sneaky Tea Edition”
I’m glad the card got to you, sneaky tea and all! Can’t even remember what flavour teas I sent now, I just wanted to keep up with the green theme 😀
