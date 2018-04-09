Happy Mail Monday – Sneaky Tea Edition

Hello, hello! Wow does it feel a little strange to be back into things, even though I was keeping an eye on everything and posting a little while I was away. It felt very strange to be back on camera, that’s for sure.

Ah, but happy mail does make it better, even when the mail may be more strange than happy. Haha. Here is this week’s happy mail video where I catch up on the goodies that have come in over the past two weeks.

Welcome to this week’s Happy Mail Monday full of laughter, sound effects by yours truly, and some sneaky tea thrown in the mix.

***

Thanks to the wonderful zine friends who sent me mail!

*cavedweller71 – https://www.instagram.com/cavedweller71/

*Laura aka Bloomurder – https://www.instagram.com/bloomurder/

*Keira – https://www.instagram.com/k.huolohan/

*Xyendra – https://www.instagram.com/zippityzinedra/

*Emma – https://puddlesidemusings.wordpress.com

*Wolfram – https://www.instagram.com/queercontent/

*Sober Bob – https://www.instagram.com/soberbobmonthly/

***

My PO Box:

Jaime Nyx

PO Box 378

Murray Bridge, SA 5253

Australia

***

You Can Find Me At:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SeaGreenZines/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/zineninja

Etsy: https://www.seagreenzines.etsy.com

Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/seagreenzines

Want to listen to The Zine Collector Podcast? Find me at: https://shows.pippa.io/thezinecollector

Also on:

Spotify: https://www.spotify.com/

Pocket Casts https://play.pocketcasts.com

Cast Box https://castbox.fm

And other podcast apps

Advertisements