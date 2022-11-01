ZineWriMo ’22 Day 1 – Brainstorms & Thought Gardens

Hello, zine friends! It is that time again for all the zine goodness packed into one month with a side of me trying my hardest not to run late with every single day. Haha. We start off with one of my favourite prompts…

And our prompt for the day… drumroll

Brainstorms and thought gardens!

I can’t remember off the top of my head where or even when I first heard the term ‘thought garden’, but it enchanted me straight away. I have been using it ever since – though I do pair it with brainstorms because people are more familiar with that one.

This year my plans are few, but more specific than in previous years. I know what I want to do this month, and I know how I want to do it. It’s nice to have more clarity than I usually do in, well, pretty much anything. Inspired by the thought of gardens as well as this video by Cindy Guentert-Baldo, I decided to keep my ideas on the back of my ZineWriMo prompts list in my own little sketched out thought garden.

I am embracing the imperfections and having fun. Plus, with my ideas on the back of the list, I won’t lose track of what I’m trying to do this month.

So that’s me for this start into the month of zines and goodness. Please let me know if you’re participating and where you’ll be posting so I can put your link/s on the daily list and other zinemakers can check out what you’re doing.

Happy ZineWriMo!