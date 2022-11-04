Posted on by Nyx

ZineWriMo ’22 Day 4 – Inspiration Station

Happy Friday, zine friends! Though Friday doesn’t mean the weekend for everyone, I still think it can be a fun, positive vibe sort of day. Especially when we get to talking about today’s ZineWriMo prompt…

Our prompt for the day… drumroll

As much as I would love to list absolutely every single zinemakers (because you all inspire me all the time!), I decided to shine a spotlight on one person this year.

This person is an all around awesome person with a great personality, fantastic sense of humour, an awesome drive for the business side of zines, incredible artistic skills, and so much more.

I tip my hat to zinemaker, artist, zine tuber, and swell dude…

Ryan:

Instagram
Etsy
Facebook

Please let me know if you’re participating and where you’ll be posting so I can put your link/s on the daily list and other zinemakers can check out what you’re doing.

Happy ZineWriMo!

Participants

*Echo Publishing
*Hadass420
*Crafty With Yarn

