ZineWriMo ’22 Day 3 – Favourite Creative Tools

Is anyone else having a little trouble with what day of the week it is today? There’s something about a month starting on a Tuesday that throws the first days off. I think it’s only the prompts list that is keeping me at all on track. Haha.

Our prompt for the day… drumroll

I confess, I am someone who loves to watch all the stationery videos. Markers, pens, washi, stickers, notebooks… Oh, I love checking it all out. But when it comes to my essentials for making zines…

Pens have been my life blood since I was a little girl. You wouldn’t find me without a pen in my possession. I love this pencil case and got it from Typo here in Australia. There’s a little fairy keychain on it from CoffeeMonsterzCo.

I go through pens like I go through planner systems, but my current collection of Pentel Energels, Zebra mildliners, and Zig dot markers have been with me for ages. I love them all.

I absolutely love washi tape! I have yet to make a zine about washi tape, but I will soon. It comes in so many different designs and qualities… There is just so much to love.

Please let me know if you’re participating and where you’ll be posting so I can put your link/s on the daily list and other zinemakers can check out what you’re doing.

Happy ZineWriMo!

