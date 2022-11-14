ZineWriMo ’22 Day 14 – Make a Zine Kit

Hello, zine friends! I am back after an autoimmune flare up. I am not back with Happy Mail Monday this week, as my voice has gone wandering away. However, I am jumping back into ZineWriMo for day 14’s prompt.

Our prompt for the day… drumroll

Make a ‘make a zine’ kit for a friend! Sharing is caring, after all.

I knew I would enjoy today’s activity, but I didn’t realise just how much. I had fun thinking about what I would include in a zine kit that would be both fun and informative just in case the person receiving the kit didn’t know about zines. Hence this kit.

I have my “What’s All This Then?” mini-zine, which is a mini I made to hand out to people after many had asked me what zines are. There’s also Mini Zine Mechanics, which is pretty much a rundown of ideas for how you might want to set up your mini. There’s also my most recent zine: ZineWriMo: What’s all this? (which is meant to go along with “What’s All This Then?”).

I think a writing instrument is an essential part of a zine making kit, as are stickers! Okay, maybe not so much the stickers, nor the pins, but who doesn’t like a bit of colour and fun in their lives?

This day, doing something with others in mind… Well, it has me feeling good. And you too, I hope! I am excited to see what other people come up with.

Please let me know if you’re participating and where you’ll be posting so I can put your link/s on the daily list and other zinemakers can check out what you’re doing.

Happy ZineWriMo!

Participants

*Crafty With Yarn

*Echo Publishing

*Hadass420

*Laura Chenaut