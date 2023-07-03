Posted on by Nyx

Happy Mail Monday – Fabulous Old Friends Edition

Hello and welcome to Happy Mail Monday! The weather might not quite be beautiful, but mail from old friends certainly is. Check out the awesomeness from across the globe.

Like what I do here? Consider supporting me and Sea Green Zines on Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines

Thank you so much for watching.

Awesome People/Places/Spaces Mentioned:

*Fishspit –

*Henry & Fafa Jaepelt – https://www.instagram.com/henryjaepelt/

*Hadass – https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*International Zine Month – https://stolensharpierevolution.org/international-zine-month/

My PO Box:

Nyx
PO Box 378
Murray Bridge, SA 5253
Australia

You Can Find Me At:

seagreenzines@gmail.com
https://seagreenzines.carrd.co

Channel art by Latibule: https://latibuleart.carrd.co

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: