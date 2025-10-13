Happy Mail Monday – Little Peeks Edition

Hello zine friends! I am happily back after an unintended break and have so many wonderful zines to share with you. Including a package that has made my completionist heart so happy!
As always, thank you for watching.
***
My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
***
Awesome People:
*Ashlea Bechaz – 6:25
**https://ashleabechaz.bigcartel.com
**https://www.instagram.com/ashleabechaz
*Bloomurder – 14:28
**https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/BLOOMURDER
**Shakespeare’s Lovers: Twelfth Night – https://seagreenzines.com/2016/03/23/mini-zine-review-shakespeares-lovers-twelfth-night
**Shakespeare’s Lovers: Macbeth – https://seagreenzines.com/2015/12/18/zine-review-shakespeares-lovers-macbeth
*Dingo x Donk – 31:30
**https://www.dingoxdonk.com
**https://www.instagram.com/dingo_x_donk
*Commonplace Zines/Brigitte Coovert Art – 44:03
**https://commonplacezines.substack.com
**https://www.etsy.com/shop/commonplacezines
**Commonplace Zine Issue 5 Happy Mail – https://seagreenzines.com/2025/06/02/happy-mail-monday-so-shiny-edition
***
Other Awesomeness:
*Meditation Funnies – https://ko-fi.com/meditationfunnies
*Cat Moth Crow – https://catmothcrow.com
*Vixxie – https://www.etsy.com/shop/VixxiesShop
***
You Can Find Me At:
seagreenzines@gmail.com
http://www.seagreenzines.com
***
Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko