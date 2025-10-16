Zine Review: Urban Legends

Urban Legends

Edited & Published by Kali Kambouroglos (Mythical Type)

32 pages

https://mythicaltype.com

https://ko-fi.com/mythicaltype



Urban Legends is a quarter-sized black and white zine collection of art and writing about legends, myths, and folklore.

Tis the season for some strange, some spooky, and some otherworldly goodness. Plus in zine form? Yes please.



Urban Legends opens with an easy-to-read (ever more important as I get older and my eyes get worse) table of contents complete with links for most of the contributors for this issue. From there we launch into things with a creepy, sing-song sort of piece with ‘Strange Little May’.

The zine is filled with short pieces and art. I like how some of the pieces are short introductions that double as invitations to look deeper into the subject should the reader want to do so. (I may have done some nosing around about what a homunculus is.) I especially enjoyed Kali’s piece on The Fulton Theatre, as I’m always interested in a potentially haunted location.



I also love how some of the pieces come not only with who they are by but also with a location as well. I’m always fascinated by the different myths and legends from around the world, so it’s a fun detail to have that added in when possible. (Also, I found it curious that the UK has a superstition about magpies – “Mr. Magpie” by Kaci O’Meara – but Australians don’t seem to!)



The zine wraps up with an editor’s note that includes some facts about how the zine was made. Little touches like these are always fun to me. I’m always curious about how people create these zines.

Urban Legends is an interesting zine that gives a lot of tasters that make me want to take a lot of deeper dives into things. As far as I know, there isn’t a second Urban Legends, but I hope there is in the future. I need more zines like this!