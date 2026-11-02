Happy Mail Monday – Spring Weather Edition

Welcome back to another Happy Mail Monday. Today we’re short and sweet with some marvellous zines that are a bit out of the usual for what arrives in my post box. Check out mail from an old friend and a new friend.
As always, thank you for watching.
***
My PO Box:
Sea Green Zines / PO Box 378 / Murray Bridge, SA 5253 / Australia
*Like what I do here? Please consider checking out my Ko-Fi page where I post links to videos as well as sell my zines: https://ko-fi.com/seagreenzines
***
Awesome People:
*Anna Gecko – 3:25
**https://oleandrsstudio.carrd.co/
*Daryl – 13:36
**https://www.darylgussin.com
***
Other Awesome People/Places:
*What Is ZineWriMo? – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=558y7FnE7zY
***
You Can Find Me At:
https://www.instagram.com/seagreenzines
seagreenzines@gmail.com
http://www.seagreenzines.com
***
Channel art by Latibule: https://ko-fi.com/juunikko
“Study And Relax” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 4.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/