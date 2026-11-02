ZineWriMo 2026 Day 2: Plan It Out

Hello, hello, hello. We’re already to day two of ZineWriMo, and today is about focusing that storm and weeding out the thought garden. If you’re like me, you have a rather healthy collection of a lot of zine ideas. It’s time to pick a few out.

I’ve been a bit shy about setting any goals for a while now because a lot of health issues have made my energy very variable. But I’ve decided to try to jump in for the spirit of ZineWriMo. So here’s what I’m hoping to do this month:



*Get started on Chaotically Yours 2. ‘This is Fine, Chaotically Yours 1’ released a lot for me, and I’m eager to dive into my new perzine series.

*Make all the zines on the ‘make a zine’ days.

*Start reviewing zines again.



Do you have any goals for ZineWriMo? Or is the plan to not set goals at all and just go with the flow? Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list