ZineWriMo 2026 Day 3: Connect

Warm – spring warm in Australia! – greetings on day three of ZineWriMo. Today is all about one of my favourite things about the zineverse: community.

Some people will say there isn’t really a zine community, but there absolutely is. There are people all around the world making zines, trading them, and reading them. People are talking about zines and making collaboration zines. I just submitted a piece to a poetry zine yesterday! The zine community is filled with all types, of course, but there are so many wonderful, kind, supportive people ready to be there for whatever part of your zine journey you’re on.

You can use the hashtags on the prompts list — #zwm2026 #zinewrimo — and/or check out the partipants list below.



Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list