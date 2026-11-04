ZineWriMo 2026 Day 4: WIP Wednesday

Oh, I do love a Work In Progress Wednesday. Welcom back for day 4 of ZineWriMo. We’re already to our first Wednesday, which lines up pretty beautifully with the trajectory of this week so far.

Today, I have a basketful of unread zines and an joints flaring up, which means peace and quiet are on the agenda. Let’s see if I can dive back into reviewing.

What are your plans for the day?



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