ZineWriMo 2026 Day 9: Make a Meet the ZineMaker Zine

Hello, zine friends! Monday was a Monday, leaving me with computer issues rather than a lovely morning with the mail. So Happy Mail is postponed and one dead hard drive later… Even so, the beat goes on. ZineWriMo goes on!

Today is a Make a Zine Monday. I haven’t seen many of these types of zines, but I’m always delighted when I do: Meet the Zinemaker zines. Whether it’s a tiny introduction or a bigger zine introducing your distro and zines as well as yourself.

However you want to create it, I would love to see what you come up with. Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list