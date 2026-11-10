ZineWriMo 2026 Day 10: Set Your Zines Free

I really need a better thumbnail.

Anyway!

It’s day ten of ZineWriMo, and we are cruising right along. Today is the day to set your zines free. Whether you’re offering a download on your website or leaving a copy for a stranger on a bus, putting your zines out into the world in unexpected ways can be just the thing for meeting new zine friends and introducing people to zines.

Today I just so happened to finish up the October Missive, so I thought, why not set that free? Click below to grab your copy.

Missives From Murray Bridge #72

Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list