ZineWriMo 2026 Day 11: WIP Wednesday

Greetings and happy Wednesday, zine friends. I swear, I have never been happier for a Work In Progress Wednesday. I overslept (thank you autoimmune system for attacking my all night), ran late to an appointment, and the day has been acting like a Monday since. So focusing on what’s actually going at the moment instead of staring down a new task? Beautiful.
What are you working on today?
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