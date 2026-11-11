ZineWriMo 2026 Day 11: WIP Wednesday

Greetings and happy Wednesday, zine friends. I swear, I have never been happier for a Work In Progress Wednesday. I overslept (thank you autoimmune system for attacking my all night), ran late to an appointment, and the day has been acting like a Monday since. So focusing on what’s actually going at the moment instead of staring down a new task? Beautiful.

What are you working on today?

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Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

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