ZineWriMo 2026 Day 12: Zines From Far Away

Hello, dear zine friends, and here we are on day twelve of ZineWriMo. I don’t know about any of you, but the days feel like they are absolutely flying by to me. My goodness. I just can’t keep up.

That’s part of why I’m so happy today is about reading zines. The prompt? Read zines from somewhere outside the country you live in.

This prompt is pretty easy for me, as the majority of my zines are from overseas. Today I have decided to curl up with Crafty Creative Connected Collective by Kia Creates I’m already loving the colours on the cover so much.

What are you reading today?

Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list