ZineWriMo 2026 Day 13: Very Superstitious…

Hello, zine friends! It is Friday the 13th and time for some possibly spooky zinemaking.

Today’s prompt is: Make a zine — Superstitions and Urban Legends

Whether you’re making up your own zine superstition (like why you should never staple your zine four times — only three or five!) or want to dive into an actual urban legend (I think Japan has some of the best ones), it’s time to get out some paper and tools to dive right in.

What are you exploring today?

Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list