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Huntington, WV, United States

Nov 14, 2026 (12pm-5pm)

The first ever Jewel City Zine Fest will be held Saturday, November 14, 2026 in Huntington, WV at West Edge Factory. The inaugural Jewel City Zine Fest aims to cultivate a community of zine creators and zine enthusiasts in the Appalachian region, to support independent and DIY ways of publishing, and to highlight creators not typically represented by traditional publishers.

JCZF organizers have banned the use of AI in creating zines and other artwork sold by vendors.

People create art, not programs