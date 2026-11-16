Hello, zine friends! And a happy Monday to you all. It’s the 16th day of ZineWriMo, and the prompt today is to make a double-sided mini-zine. I love discovering a mini-zine has another entire zine surprise on the inside when you just unfold it. So much fun.

What are you making a zine about?

Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list