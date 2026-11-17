Tuesday greetings, zine friends. We are here on day 17 of ZineWriMo, and today’s prompt is a big part of the zineverse and being a part of the zine community. (That is not to imply that you’re not a part of things if you don’t participate.)

Trading zines is a long-standing component of being a zinemaker. I remember being so, so nervous when making trades of my first zines. I was so new to everything, so I was a bit wide-eyed that I was welcomed with open arms. Well, mailboxes.

Obviously it has been a long time since then, and I have personally been delighted to welcome new zinemakers into this world. A lot has changed since then, but trading has remained strong.

So today, reach out and trade zines with old friends, new friends, or even people you’ve never traded with before. Have fun and make some connections.

Always feel free to comment here and/or tag me on Instagram @seagreenzines

Especially if you’d like to be added to the participants list!

Participants:



*https://hadass420.wordpress.com

*https://eclectoid.neocities.org



Email me at seagreenzines@gmail.com if you’d like to be added to the list