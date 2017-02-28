Announcements

A Litchfield County, Connecticut Zine Fest? & Survey!

Zine fest in the making!

Olivia (creator of Anecdata 1, 2, and 5 – and others I haven’t reviewed, of course) is looking to set up a local zine fest and would like your opinion!

Whether you’re in CT or not, definitely check out the website – https://litchfieldcountyzinefest.wordpress.com/ – that Olivia has set up and take the survey to help give a picture of whether this is doable or not.

These are early days, so feedback is very important to keep the momentum of researching and planning a zine fest going! So if you’re at all interested, fill out that survey.

