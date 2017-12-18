Happy Mail: The Little Things Edition

Hello, zine friends, and welcome to the start of the week. I hope your week is off to a smooth start and that the silly season isn’t wearing on your nerves.

The Great Mail Slowdown at this time of year hasn’t actually been too bad – knock on wood – and I have some gorgeous goodies from my post box to share with you today.

The very first up is some zine goodness from sunny Queensland. Keira (ala Small Potatoes) was kind enough to take a peek at my wishlist and grant a couple of my wishes. Seriously, the generosity of people never ceases to warm my heart.

Just to make a special point, let’s zoom in on that card, shall we?

OMGSOCUTEASDFKJWIOsalkdjf… Ahem. Cuteness meltdown. I laughed so hard when I saw this card that Wanderer actually came into my office to see what was happening. Then I showed him the card, and he laughed, too. It is hard to make him genuinely laugh out loud, so thank you, thank you, thank you, Keira. This card is staying on the desk.

My first Christmas card! Emma of Puddleside Musings makes the prettiest cards, and it’s always a pleasure to see something from her arrive in the post box. I adore the watercolour look of the blue paper. Sneaky pressies are always a joy, too…

A new, delicious smelling tea to try and washi tape. What a lovely holiday surprise. Thank you so much, Emma!

Talk about surprise mail! Last week, I heard from someone I hadn’t heard from in ages, and this week a postcard from Dystatic comes in the mail! Fantastic. I haven’t heard from Dystatic in ages.

The photo doesn’t really do the postcard justice, as it’s handmade (as is Dystatic’s way) and is in layers. I’m so curious about how she made it. Fun, fun. Thank you so much to Dystatic for saying hello!

Surprise zines are some of the best kind of surprises, yes? Amber sent the first issue of Fully Sick, Chronically Sad as well as a mindfulness mini-zine! There’s even a sticker, which is the same sticker used to close the envelope.

I love zine surprises, and by first blush sneaky peeks, they’re both zines that I am going to enjoy. Thank you so much Amber, for the surprise happy mail.

PS. I was just looking around – as I do – and found out that Amber is the creator of Murder, She Zined(!) which launched just recently! Check it out.

This one has a little story, so settle in for a smidge. My friend Bodie (ala Slowquest) was doing a Twitch stream and mentioned Adelaide zinester George Rex because I’m now in South Australia. Well, I looked at George’s instagram and saw the note about George closing their store for a month or so.

Seeing as I missed out on George’s Kickstarter earlier in the year, I decided to get in while I could and grabbed a couple zines. I am excited about all of it, but I especially love ADL -> MEL because Rebecca Sheedy made one too that I reviewed earlier this year!

So much goodness. So many extra. So much happy. Hahaha. Love it.

Even the envelope is super cute. ^_^

I need return address labels that are that cute in my life. Love, love, love.

Thank you to George Rex for sending out everything so quickly. I really adore every bit of it.

That’s it for me today, friends. I hope you loved checking out what came through my post box this week and the glorious link-laden thing that is this post.

Be sure to come back tomorrow for a quick run down of what I have planned for the blog over the holidays and then on Wednesday for a bit of a surprise…

Until then.

