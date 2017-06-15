Zine Review: Thought For The Day: The Body Image Issue

Thought For The Day: The Body Image Issue

Chloe Henderson

www.chloehenderson.co.uk

https://www.instagram.com/chloehenderson9/

Thought For The Day: The Body Image Issue is a series of black and white photos featuring short thoughts on beauty and body written on various body parts (save for the last page, which is a drawing).

By their nature, mini zines are often quick reads. While this one is no exception, it’s a quick read that I have enjoyed several times over.

There’s something about this zine that really captured me and had me going back over the pages. Body image can be a sensitive and complicated issue, and this zine approached it with both vulnerability and humour. (Knees are weird.)

I love that the body thoughts are actually written on skin. What may have been a simple decision at the start had made all the images somehow more intimate. The words have more of an impact on me than they would have typed or written out on paper.

I really enjoyed this zine and hope that there are more ‘thought for the day’ zines in this series. Though honestly, a series of more of the same would be most welcome, too.

Advertisements