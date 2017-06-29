Mini Zine Review: My Thoughts Will Kill Me

My Thoughts Will Kill Me

Miss Muffcake

www.missmuffcake.com

@missmuffcake

For today’s review, we have a sad but strong mini zine about living with mental illness.

My heart hurt reading this zine because I’ve been there so much. Buzzing thoughts that more often multiply than go away… It’s strangely easy to forget that you’re not alone, so my heart breaks every time I read about someone else’s experiences.

The thing that I found so interesting with this zine is that MissMuffcake never mentions a specific mental illness. I actually went back to read through again and check because I’d automatically started applying her words to my own mental health struggles. It blew me away when I looked back and realised that, even though there are so many different labels, we still have so much in common.

I am just one in many who have a mental illness. I am not alone.

While it was sad, it was also comforting to read the quote above and know that Miss Muffcake knows she’s not alone.

Even better? That through it all, she still finds humour. (Cake is a wonderful motivator.)

Definitely check this little zine out whether you are dealing with mental health issues or want to better understand friends who are.

Advertisements