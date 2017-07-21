International Zine Month 2017 Day 21: International Zine Library Day!

Visit your local zine library

I’m afraid I don’t have a local zine library I can just pop into – at least not one that I know of. I really love the idea of zine libraries and being able to borrow zines. I’d also love to send my whole ‘catalogue’ of zines to various libraries around the world.

Many zine libraries are borne out of personal zine collections that individuals wanted to share with the world. I know of a few that work as travelling or ‘pop up’ libraries that often introduce people to the world of zines – and that’s only part of why they are so important.

If you have a local zine library, do pop in to say hello, read a zine, and let your zine librarian(s) that they are doing an important job. ^_^

Other Zinesters Joining In (Let me know if you are, and I’ll add you to the list!):

*@eintervital

*@dre

*@queerarcana

Play along with 31 Days of International Zine Month Activities here!

Advertisements