New Levels of Exhaustion

Hello, wonderful zine fans!

My apologies for leaving the blog so quiet this week, but it’s for good reason!

We have keys, my friends! Keys to the new post box!

Wanderer and I were up before dawn on Monday to drive the six hours to Murray Bridge. We, of course, couldn’t resist and took a peek at the new place, but it was all business after that as we ran around gathering paperwork, so on and so forth.

Early to bed, early to rise again Tuesday with our house inspection Tuesday morning before the six hour drive back. (The house is gorgeous, but I won’t bore you with the details.)

So I am thoroughly exhausted, but I will be very excited to show you the new space for Sea Green Zines in just a couple weeks!

I apologise if this is a bit all over the place. I am still incredibly tired and my to-do list is huge – including zine-y goodness. I am literally unable to relax when there’s so much to do and two weeks left to do it in, but this too shall pass.

There are new zines to come, the new address to come, and more posts to come. And better writing if I can finally get a good night’s sleep. 😉

(We found a place that does amazing onion rings. More positives for the move.)

Advertisements