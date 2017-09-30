Calls for Submissions

Call for Submissions: Arospec Poetry Network

The Arospec Poetry Network is seeking submissions from arospec (= who belong on the aromantic spectrum) visual artists to illustrate the third issue of its collective art/poetry zine “Don’t Talk To Me Of Love”.

This issue will center around the theme of beginnings & endings.

Artists have the choice between directly submitting original content related to this theme, or getting in touch with our members to work in closer relation and illustrate a particular piece of poetry.

We accept traditional art, digital art, photography, comics (1 to 2 pages), … You can always get in touch if you’re not sure whether you’re artwork would fit our zine.

All rights will remain with the artists. Since the zine is going to be a free publication, we cannot offer financial compensation. Submissions limited to three pieces at a time.

Due date for submissions is October 4th.
The zine should be released in December/January.

You can contact us and/or send in your submissions per e-mail: meenilevi@gmail.com or through tumblr: @arospecpoetrynet.

