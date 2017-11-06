ZineWriMo Day 6 – Read Zines!

Hello, hello, hello, and happy ZineWriMo. It is day six of this fine month of zine-ing, and today we have a simple but important thing to do…

There’s a saying in writing that you can’t write if you don’t read. In the literal sense, this isn’t true, but in the stylistic, inspirational, and other senses, it’s completely true. The same holds for zines, too.

Zines are a bit more complex than books in the loose definition of what a zine is. However, there in lies the beauty as well as the means by which you can figure out what you do and don’t want to do with your zines. It’s important to pick up zines from a variety of genres to suss out whether you like more cut and paste, fewer words, more colour, the ‘crappy copy machine’ aesthetic, so on and so forth.

Zine reading isn’t just for the beginning, though. I’d hope that if you’re making zines, it’s because you like to read them, too.

If you hadn’t noticed, I really like reading zines.

These are my zines that are next up for me to read and review – and these are just the ones on my desk. I forgot to grab a picture of the zine collection that I have from orders and ones people have donated to me from their own collections that don’t have anyone waiting around for a review.

So many zines. ❤

I hope you all have a relaxed day and get in at least a little bit of zine reading. Until tomorrow…

