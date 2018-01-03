Announcements / Community Spaces, Events, Fairs & Fests

New Zine Podcast: Poor Lass Zine!

NyxLeave a comment

Hello, zine friends!

I am very excited to let you know that there is a new zine podcast on the block:

The Poor Lass Zine podcast!

I’ve just listened to their first episode, and I think it’s so fun. The whole thing was very warm and inviting – two friends chatting about their zine series and such. I wanted to pour a cup of tea myself just listening. (C’mon Yorkshire Tea!)

It’s available on Soundcloud as well as on iTunes. (Sorry for not having the iTunes link – I’m not an iTunes user and don’t know how to get to it if I don’t want to sign up.)

Definitely check it out.

Advertisements

What's On Your Mind?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s