New Zine Podcast: Poor Lass Zine!

Hello, zine friends!

I am very excited to let you know that there is a new zine podcast on the block:

The Poor Lass Zine podcast!

I’ve just listened to their first episode, and I think it’s so fun. The whole thing was very warm and inviting – two friends chatting about their zine series and such. I wanted to pour a cup of tea myself just listening. (C’mon Yorkshire Tea!)

It’s available on Soundcloud as well as on iTunes. (Sorry for not having the iTunes link – I’m not an iTunes user and don’t know how to get to it if I don’t want to sign up.)

Definitely check it out.

