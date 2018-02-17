Calls for Submissions

Call for Zines: WRC March Skill Share: Zines and DIY Publishing

Leave a comment

Hello fellow zinesters! I’m holding a zine workshop in March and we’re looking for folks to donate zines to our growing library. Our attendees would appreciate a variety of zines (perzines, art zines, fan zines etc) for inspiration. Our long-term goal is to collect over 100 unique titles and eventually establish a small archive at Augsburg’s WRC. Send us zines for our library and inspire a new generation of zinesters!

Women’s Resource Center
Augsburg University
c/o: Dr. Adriane Brown
Sverdrup Hall 207
707 21st Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454

