Zine Review: Better Than Me: a zine about comparison

Better Than Me: a zine about comparison

Elisa

8 pages (1 A4 page folded)

https://www.instagram.com/elisaszines/

https://www.etsy.com/shop/elisaszines

Better Than Me: a zine about comparison is a 1-page-folded, black text on green paper mini-zine about comparison and

“Comparison is the thief of joy.” – Theodore Roosevelt

This is one of my favourite quotes as belittling myself by comparing myself to others is something that I’ve worked hard on stopping. As you can imagine, the moment I saw this zine, I knew I had to read it.

Elisa opens right into the text, writing about how they’ve always had a problem with self-esteem. Elisa then writes about struggling with confidence and thinking poorly of themself to the point of insults and self-punishment. But Elisa shares hope in having spent years in recovery and learning self-love and appreciation. They even write a sort of call to action for the person reading to try to change perspective and society.

All wrapped up in a little mini.

This is one of those zines that simply spoke to me, and I struggle to see it from an impartial reviewer’s eyes. I know what it’s like to constantly drag myself down, and with the utterly easy access to social media, it’s easier than ever to use others as a mean to berate ourselves. As much as I would love to see this zine expanded into a chunky monkey of a zine on the topic, there is so much value to a short and sweet message of ‘you are enough’.

If you struggle with comparing yourself to others, this mini is a lovely pocket reminder that you’re not alone and that it’s possible to dismantle the habit of comparison.